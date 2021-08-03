Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cowen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

