Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of AVTR opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80. Avantor has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

