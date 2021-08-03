Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Watsco were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

