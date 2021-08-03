Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 208.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Graco were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $44,287,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $32,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

