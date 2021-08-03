Reviewing Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 38.08% 12.88% 1.28% Citizens 15.77% 7.09% 0.56%

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Citizens’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 4.43 $22.54 million $1.05 22.67 Citizens $51.02 million 1.99 $6.93 million N/A N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 4 0 2.67 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $25.85, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats Citizens on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, commercial and not-for-profit banking, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and medium sized businesses and commercial enterprises, franchisees, not for profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers and individual clients, and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates 5 additional locations located in Cobb County, Fulton County, and Athens-Clarke County, Georgia; and Hamilton County, Tennessee. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. It operates a principal office in downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi; and 28 additional branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

