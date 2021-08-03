D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 4,203.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 134,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

