General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

