New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

