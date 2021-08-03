Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 1,083 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.68 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

