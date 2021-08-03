Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

