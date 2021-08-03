Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.