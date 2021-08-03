Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,200 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

