Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,750 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ball by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after acquiring an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

