Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 13,884 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the first quarter valued at $942,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 3.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BrightView by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

BV opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.