Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,748,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

