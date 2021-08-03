Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,953 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,860,000 after buying an additional 571,174 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

