Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,387 Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 243,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,628 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

