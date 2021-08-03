Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 15,375 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.59. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.