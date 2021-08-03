Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 69,769 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 60.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,769 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $517,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

