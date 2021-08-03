95,000 Shares in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Group Nine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNAC. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,165,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,920,000.

NASDAQ:GNAC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

