Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLAHU. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAHU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

