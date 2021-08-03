40,326 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,326 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.13% of Immersion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

