Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 16,096 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 182.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $245,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.34. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

