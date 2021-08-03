12,809 Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,809 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Simmons First National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

