Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 15,312 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,123% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,252 call options.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 34.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.67. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

