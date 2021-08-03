ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,369.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $668,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,640.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 285,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 277,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 767.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

