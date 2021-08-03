Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $391,000 Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JKS opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.46 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

