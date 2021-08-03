Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Gentherm by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

