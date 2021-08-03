Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $403,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 136,435 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,568 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

NYSE OGS opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

