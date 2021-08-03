Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

BKNG opened at $2,170.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,244.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

