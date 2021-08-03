NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.430 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.