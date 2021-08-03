Genesis Energy (GEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Genesis Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genesis Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

GEL opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.