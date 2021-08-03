Triple-S Management (GTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Triple-S Management has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Shares of GTS opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $576.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

