Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,485 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

