NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.430 EPS.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

