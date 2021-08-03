HubSpot (HUBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $596.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.46. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $227.32 and a 52 week high of $616.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.29.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

