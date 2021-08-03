D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 246.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after buying an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 190,479 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,384,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

