Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.14.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $424.48 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $427.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

