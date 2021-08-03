Eaton Vance Management Has $452,000 Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CONMED were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,648,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after purchasing an additional 329,938 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after purchasing an additional 568,055 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CONMED by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the period.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $655,198.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,211 shares of company stock worth $8,419,444. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

