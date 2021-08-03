Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Prudential were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

