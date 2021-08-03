Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,833 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Avaya were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $19,890,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $19,848,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 631,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after acquiring an additional 382,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

