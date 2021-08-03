New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,679,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,069 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

