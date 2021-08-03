Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider John Paterson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.90 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of A$145,000.00 ($103,571.43). Also, insider Robert (Bob) Edgar bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.03 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of A$121,200.00 ($86,571.43). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,046 shares of company stock valued at $316,145.

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

