OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of OPBK opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

