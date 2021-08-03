State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 84,857 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,857 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Five Below by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Five Below by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.04 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.