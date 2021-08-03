Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 191.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after buying an additional 326,565 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,188 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

