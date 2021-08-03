Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $3,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $56.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

