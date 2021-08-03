Relx Plc (REL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.30 on September 8th

Relx Plc (LON:REL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,136 ($27.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,959.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,147 ($28.05).

Get Relx alerts:

REL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.