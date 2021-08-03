Trevali Mining (TREVF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.