Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Drops By 22.2%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter worth $244,000. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THMO stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

